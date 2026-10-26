Jordan arrests three over Karak church attack

Jordanian security forces have detained three suspects in the attack on the Greek Orthodox Church of St. George in the village of Hmoud, Karak district. They were found in an abandoned house during an operation in the early hours of Monday, the Jordanian Directorate of Public Security said.

According to authorities, the three refused to surrender and opened fire on security forces. In the ensuing shootout, all three were wounded and detained. There were no reports of any officers being injured in the operation.

The attack took place on October 23 during a funeral service at the Church of St. George. According to the latest figures quoted by Reuters, nine people were killed and 40 were injured. Jordanian authorities initially reported seven victims, but the number increased in the following days.

Jordanian authorities have described the shooting as a terrorist act. So far, the three suspects have not been linked to a specific terrorist organization, nor has there been any claim of responsibility for the attack.

“Terrorism has no place among us“, said Government Communications Minister and government spokesman Mohammad Momani after the arrests. He added that the country would act firmly against anyone who threatens Jordan's security and the lives of citizens.

The government declared three days of national mourning following the attack. The attack has drawn condemnation from religious leaders and institutions, who have stressed the need to preserve religious coexistence in the country.

The detainees are suspects, and their final guilt and motives for the attack must be established in the context of the subsequent investigation and judicial proceedings.

Sources: apnews.com, internazionale.it, en.royanews.tv