Russia reports new strikes on Ukraine and attack on Belgorod

Russia has reported new strikes on Ukrainian logistics centers, port infrastructure and a vessel, while Russian authorities announced two deaths and 13 injuries in a massive drone attack on Belgorod.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, quoted by TASS, during the night, facilities related to logistics and port infrastructure in Ukraine were hit, as well as a dry cargo ship carrying cargo to Chernomorsk to provide supplies to the Ukrainian armed forces. The Russian side also claims that the logistics center “Epicenter“, the distribution center and the “Vasishchevo“ terminal were hit in Kharkiv. These claims have not been independently confirmed.

In the Belgorod region, the consequences have been confirmed by local authorities. Governor Alexander Shuvaev reported that two people were killed and 13 injured in the night attack on Belgorod. 30 multi-storey residential buildings, 35 cars, four private houses, three administrative buildings and 11 commercial and public facilities were damaged.

“57 residents of Belgorod whose homes were damaged in the night attack have been accommodated in temporary centers“, the city government said in a statement.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that on the night of October 25, Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 532 Ukrainian drones over various regions of the country. TASS also reports new attacks on the Belgorod region, but the numbers cited refer to official Russian claims and have not been confirmed by independent monitoring.

Sources: tass.ru, apnews.com