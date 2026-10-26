"Telegraph": Putin demands concessions from NATO through negotiations

Vladimir Putin may use the upcoming new round of negotiations on Ukraine to demand concessions on NATO expansion and weakening of the alliance's defense potential. This is reported by „Telegraph“, citing diplomatic sources.

According to them, Moscow will probably insist that NATO's military presence in Europe be limited to the level of 1997. This is the period before a number of countries from the former Eastern Bloc joined the alliance.

Moscow wants Europe at the table

Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov said that European countries should be included in the discussions on a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. "Europe must be included in these discussions because its position can be decisive," he said.

The request comes amid talks to revive the trilateral format between Russia, Ukraine and the United States. According to “Reuters” Ushakov said on October 25 that Moscow was ready to return to the talks after Russia's National Unity Day on November 4.

However, diplomatic sources cited by “Telegraph” claim that the insistence on the participation of European countries has another purpose. According to them, Russia wants to use the talks to achieve concessions on the issue of NATO enlargement. Moscow has for years identified the presence and expansion of the alliance near Russia's borders as part of the reasons for the conflict.

Negotiations in November

On October 21, Putin told US special envoy Steve Witkoff that Russia was ready in principle to resume talks with Ukraine and the United States. According to Yuri Ushakov, the main topic should be the creation of a security system for Russia and Ukraine after the end of the war. The Associated Press reported that the talks are likely to take place in mid-November.

Abu Dhabi has been mentioned as a possible venue for the technical meetings. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that representatives of the three countries had agreed to hold technical-level talks in the first half of November. No date or venue has been finally confirmed yet.

The announced format remains trilateral between Russia, Ukraine and the United States, while the participation of European countries is still subject to Russian insistence. No peace agreement or general ceasefire has been reached. Moscow and Kiev continue to have differences over both territorial issues and security guarantees.

Sources: aol.com, uol.com.br, apnews.com