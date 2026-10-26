Bus falls into 20-meter ravine in Spain: 83 injured

A bus fell down a 20-meter embankment near Barcelona, injuring 83 people. Seven of the injured are in serious condition, 18 have minor but significant injuries, and 58 have minor injuries, the Catalan emergency services reported.

The accident occurred at around 16:43 on October 25 on the BV-5114 road near Fogars de Montclus. The bus left the narrow and winding section and overturned on the slope. The causes of the accident are still under investigation.

The vehicle was operating line 573 between Rodalies station in Sant Celoni and the Montseny Natural Park. The bus is owned by the company “Sagales“. Some of the passengers managed to get out on their own and climb to the road, while others were evacuated by rescue teams.

23 ambulances, two medical helicopters and fire brigade teams, including mountain rescue specialists, were sent to the scene. The injured were transported to hospitals in Granollers, “Josep Trueta“ in Girona and “Val d'Ebron“ in Barcelona. The road was closed so as not to hinder the rescue operation.

According to the latest reports, there are no confirmed deaths. Due to the difficult and unstable terrain, rescuers continued to check the area to determine if there were any other casualties. A reception center has been opened in Sant Celoni for passengers who were not injured.

The president of Catalonia, Salvador Illa, said he was following the situation "with great concern" and expressed support for the victims and gratitude to the rescue teams. The investigation must determine the reason why the bus left the roadway.

Sources: apnews.com, efe.com, cadenaser.com