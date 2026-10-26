Chinese equipment powers Russian ballistic missile production

Russia is increasing the use of Chinese metalworking machines and machining centers in the production of ballistic missiles and their components. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published data on 30 units of technological equipment manufactured in China, Germany, Taiwan, the United States, Turkey, Switzerland and Italy.

“Today we are publishing 30 units of technological equipment of Chinese, German, Taiwanese, American, Turkish, Swiss and Italian manufacture, which are used by Russian factories producing ballistic missiles and components for them“, the GUR said.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian military-industrial complex continues to depend on foreign technologies and has not been able to replace the equipment of world manufacturers with localized analogues. A characteristic trend is the increase in Chinese machines, including five-axis machining centers.

Machines for „Iskander-M“ and „Kinzhal“

Among the specified equipment is the five-axis universal machining center GX-650 of the Chinese Hyper Machine Tool. It is used by the Votkinsk plant, which produces ballistic missiles 9M723 „Iskander-M“ and the missile part of the aeroballistic missile Kh-47M2 „Kinzhal“.

In the production processes of PEMZ „Molot“, Shtral turning and milling machining centers are used. The enterprise produces electronic equipment blocks for the Iskander-M missiles.

The GUR also points to measuring equipment from the German Rohde & Schwarz installed at the Detal Design Bureau. According to intelligence, the enterprise produces altimeters for the Zircon missiles.

The Ukrainian side notes that Chinese machines often contain European, Japanese and Taiwanese components. These include numerical control systems, servo drives, high-precision spindles and bearings, measuring and rotating systems, linear guides and means of thermal stabilization and processing control.

Call for control over supplies

The GUR calls for increased control over end users and the actual location of equipment installation. According to intelligence, on-site inspections by authorized representatives of the declared addresses are necessary.

The Ukrainian institution insists that the same procedures cover spare parts, components, technical fluids, consumables, software, updates and service. Regular audits of distributors, dealers and other intermediaries are also recommended, especially when supplying to jurisdictions with increased risk.

Among the proposed measures are tracing supply chains when foreign production is detected in the Russian military-industrial complex and restricting the export of digital program control systems, tools and other components to Chinese manufacturers that supply Russian military enterprises.

Sources: ukrinform.ua