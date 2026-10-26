Iran expects no change after Israeli elections: Tehran makes sharp accusations

The outcome of the Israeli parliamentary elections will not significantly change Iran's attitude towards the country, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai said.

“After the elections, it is not particularly important for us who will lead this regime that has caused nothing but violence and massacres in our region“, Baghai said.

Vote is the first since the October 7 attack

About 7.3 million people are eligible to vote in the parliamentary elections scheduled for Tuesday. The vote is the first in Israel since the “Hamas“ attack from October 7, 2023, which has deepened political and social divisions in the country.

The campaign is taking place against a backdrop of ongoing tensions in the region. Israel remains embroiled in disputes over its security policy, relations with Iran, and the future of the Palestinian territories.

„Yashar“ and „Likud“ are the leading forces

According to the latest polls, the centrist „Yashar“ party, led by former Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, could become the largest political force in the Knesset by a small margin.

It is expected to be followed by the right-wing conservative „Likud“ party of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The gap between the leading parties remains small, and forecasts do not guarantee a clear majority.

Forming a governing coalition is likely to be difficult for both political camps. This means that even the party that wins the most seats in the Knesset may need to negotiate with smaller parties to secure parliamentary support.

The Iranian position shows that Tehran does not expect a change in Israel's political course regardless of who wins the most seats. According to Bagai, the election of a new leadership will not change the Islamic Republic's basic attitude towards Israeli politics.

Sources: bta.bg, jpost.com, apnews.com