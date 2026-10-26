"Bulgaria - between Russia and the West": Romanian media comment on the elections in Bulgaria

Close result of the first round of the presidential elections in Bulgaria, the independent Romanian news site “Hotnews“ states in the headline and informs which candidates have reached the second round in a week. The incumbent President of Bulgaria Iliana Yotova won the first round of the presidential elections yesterday, ranking first among a total of 27 candidates, but a second round will be necessary, as she did not receive a majority of the votes, the site states. Yotova's opponent in the second round will be former caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, adds “Hotnews“.

The news television channel Digi 24 notes that Yotova easily won the first round of the elections. The media presents Iliana Yotova as a supporter of dialogue with Moscow.

V. “Libertatia“ emphasizes that Iliana Yotova could become the first woman elected president of Bulgaria.

“If she wins the elections, Iliana Yotova will become the first woman elected president of Bulgaria through universal suffrage. She has been in office since January 23, after Rumen Radev resigned to head an election campaign, at the end of which he became prime minister. The election of Iliana Yotova as president would strengthen the positions of Prime Minister Radev, who also opposes military support for Ukraine and advocates restoring relations with the regime in Moscow,“ the newspaper writes.

V. “Adeverul“ published an interview with Bulgarian journalist Vladimir Mitev, in which he spoke about the “stakes“ of the presidential elections in Bulgaria. The title of the publication is “Bulgaria – between Russia and the West“.

„Adeverul“ points out that the Black Sea has become a zone of strong geopolitical tension, and Bulgaria is going through an extremely complicated election period.

„During the election campaign, the labels applied to Bulgarian leaders risk concealing a far more nuanced reality“, the newspaper writes, summarizing the interview with the Bulgarian journalist.

Vladimir Mitev tells „Adeverul“ that a second round of the presidential elections is expected, in which it will be crucial how voters of Boyko Borisov's GERB party, which did not nominate a candidate for the presidential elections, as well as those of Delyan Peevski's „Movement for Rights and Freedoms“ (MPS) party, which also did not nominate a candidate, will vote. “It will also be important how the pro-Russian votes, which went to the candidates with weaker results in the first round, will be redistributed,“ the Bulgarian journalist told “Adeverul“.

Results from the first round of the presidential elections in Bulgaria are also published by other Romanian media, such as the information site “GiForMedia”, the sites “Ziare” and “News.ro”, the Mediafax agency, and Antenna 3 CNN television.