Trump against Norway: insulted the country and said that Norwegians are not welcome in the US

US President Donald Trump called Norway a “shitty country“ and said that Norwegian immigrants are not welcome in the United States. He made the statement during a political rally in Michigan ahead of the midterm elections.

Trump linked his attacks to the decision not to award him the Nobel Peace Prize. “I will welcome immigrants from some countries, but not from Norway, because I did not receive the Nobel Prize. So I do not want anyone from Norway“, the US president said, quoted by Reuters.

During his speech, Trump attributed recent riots in France to immigrants. He did not announce any specific measures against Norwegian citizens, and there is no indication that his administration has introduced a new policy on immigration from Norway.

Oslo reminds us that the committee is independent

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said that the Nobel Committee does not report to the Norwegian government. "He knows very well that the Nobel Committee is independent. We reminded them of that, if anyone is wondering, and that is still the case," Eide told national television.

The Nobel Committee, which meets in Oslo, has not commented publicly on the US president's words. The Norwegian Foreign Ministry also declined to comment further.

Previous attacks and the economic context

Trump has already used the same vulgar term in reference to Haiti, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. Earlier in October, he described the refusal to accept the Nobel Peace Prize as an "indelible stain" on Norway's reputation.

His new attacks are aimed at a country that is among the countries with the highest per capita income according to the International Monetary Fund. Norway's sovereign wealth fund reported a record profit of 1.75 trillion Norwegian kroner, or $184.3 billion, for the first half of 2026.

Sources: bta.bg, investing.com