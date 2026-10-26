Russia with an intriguing message to the new government in Serbia

The Kremlin will continue to develop its relations with Serbia despite the defeat of former President Aleksandar Vucic and his political force in the parliamentary elections. This was stated by the spokesman for the Russian presidency Dmitry Peskov.

The vote was held on October 25, and Vucic admitted the loss of his list. He indicated that the student list had won the elections and would have more deputies in parliament. The victory marks a political change after nearly two years of protests against his rule.

Moscow expects dialogue with the new rulers

Peskov expressed hope that the new political force that will take power in Belgrade will appreciate the benefits of cooperation with Russia. "We, in turn, intend to continue to contribute in every way to the development of our relations with Belgrade, but as you know, it takes two to dance a tango," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He did not specify what specific steps Moscow expects from the future Serbian government. His statement shows that the Kremlin intends to maintain ties with Belgrade regardless of the change in the political balance of power.

Peskov also relies on Vucic

The Russian presidential spokesman said that Moscow hopes that Vucic will continue to contribute to the development of bilateral relations, even if he remains in opposition.

“We know that Vucic will remain in the political arena and we hope that even from opposition, he will still contribute to the development of bilateral relations“, Peskov said.

Vucic has led Serbian politics as prime minister or president since 2014. The Serbian Progressive Party was the main political force in power during this period, and relations with Russia remained among the important topics in Belgrade's foreign policy.

Peskov also welcomed the re-election of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. According to him, Lula supports the development of bilateral relations with Russia and cooperation within the BRICS.

Sources: bta.bg, investing.com, fidelity.com