Serbia may turn its course towards Europe: Vucic admits defeat

Alexander Vucic admitted defeat in the parliamentary elections in Serbia, after preliminary results gave a convincing lead to the Student List. According to the data announced by Vucic himself, the student formation will have between 135 and 140 seats in parliament, and the list led by his Serbian Progressive Party will receive 105 seats. Final results have not yet been announced.

“It is clear that we lost these elections“, Vucic said at a press conference after the end of election day. There are 250 seats in parliament, and 18 lists with more than 2,400 candidates participated in the elections. According to data cited by Radio Free Europe, voter turnout could reach nearly 70 percent - the highest level in decades.

Student movement takes political course

The student list emerged after months of protests sparked by the death of 16 people when a canopy collapsed at the Novi Sad railway station in November 2024. The tragedy sparked public discontent over allegations of corrupt practices and poor-quality construction on a project implemented with the participation of Chinese companies.

“Tomorrow we start work on building a state governed by the rule of law,” said Ilija Srdanović, the leading candidate of the student list. According to him, the result shows that change is possible when there is a public will for it.

Radomir Sajičić, a professor at the University of Belgrade and a candidate for the Student List, defined the election night as a moment when “the voice of the people is heard“, and stated that after the victory, work for the future of the country lies ahead.

Vučić remains at the forefront of the political scene

Vučić had been president of Serbia since 2017, but resigned at the end of September 2026, as he could not run for a third term. After the early elections were called, he had hoped to become prime minister. The Serb has dominated the country's political life for more than 14 years, combining a stated goal of European Union membership with close ties with Russia and China.

After admitting defeat, Vucic said the result was the result of "dirty work" organized by forces in the United States and Europe. He also warned that the new government could support sanctions against Russia in March or April, but did not provide evidence for his claims.

Congratulations from Brussels and expectation of a new government

European Council President António Costa congratulated the Students' List and said the European Union was ready to support reforms in the rule of law, media freedom, the fight against corruption and democratic institutions. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also supported these priorities.

US Congressman Joe Wilson described the result as a victory for restoring the rule of law. Ivana Stradner of the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies said that removing Vucic would be just the beginning of the process of dismantling the corrupt and authoritarian model.

The next step is the announcement of the final results and the formation of a new parliamentary majority. If the preliminary distribution is confirmed, the Student List will have enough seats to start forming a government without the participation of other parliamentary forces.

Sources: rferl.org