State of emergency in France! Macron promises measures for protests

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the government will announce “decisive measures“ to calm the protests in France. The head of state spoke to journalists in Marseille and indicated that the decisions will be presented by Prime Minister Sebastien Le Corneille.

Macron warned that new riots are possible over the weekend. He specified that the protest routes would remain outside the city centers.

Prime Minister's statement expected

„I also asked the government to respond to the legitimate demands that are at the heart of this social movement“, Macron said.

Sebastien Lecornu is expected to give a press conference later today after a meeting with high school unions. The specific measures the government will propose have not yet been announced.

Macron repeated the warning issued earlier by Interior Minister Laurent Nunez. According to him, a new wave of protests is expected on Saturday.

The president presented the upcoming actions as a response to the demands that led to the social movement. The specific content of the decisions will become known after the Prime Minister's statement.

Sources: bta.bg, origin-zh9p7m-www.afp.com