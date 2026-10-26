Pope Leo XIV changes Vatican rhythm after surgery

Pope Leo XIV has gradually begun to restore his work rhythm after surgery to remove a tumor from his lung, but his first days out of the hospital showed that his schedule will be tailored to his recovery. The Pope was discharged from the Gemelli Hospital on October 17, four days after the surgery.

During the surgery on October 13, doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung. Subsequent histopathological and molecular studies confirmed that the tumor was a lung adenocarcinoma. According to the medical team, the disease was localized and no further oncological treatment was necessary.

“The final results of the histopathological and molecular studies of the tissue removed during the operation confirmed that the tumor was a lung adenocarcinoma and that the disease was localized. An oncological evaluation confirmed that no further treatment was necessary“, said the Pope's personal physician Dr. Luigi Carbone and the surgeon Professor Stefano Margaritora.

First public appearances after discharge

On October 18, Leo XIV said the Sunday prayer and thanked God, the doctors and the people who had prayed for him. On October 21, he participated in the general audience and toured St. Peter's Square in the popemobile. The crowd greeted him with applause.

The Pope then announced that he would gradually resume his work program. However, the medical team recommended that his planned visit to Assisi be canceled, as the helicopter trip was considered too soon after the operation. According to the doctors, his recovery is going very well, but the decision was taken as a precautionary measure.

The canceled visit to Assisi

On October 27, the Pope was scheduled to participate in the last day of the three-day international meeting "Unarmed and Disarming Peace", organized by the Catholic community "Sant'Egidio". The forum is dedicated to the 40th anniversary of the World Day of Prayer for Peace, proclaimed by Pope John Paul II.

Instead of attending in person, Leo XIV sent a message to the delegates. In it, he expressed his closeness and support to the organizers, representatives of the various Christian denominations, other religions and guests of the meeting.

In his Sunday prayer, the Pope recalled the forum and expressed the hope that the meeting in Assisi would contribute to solutions based on dialogue and peace. He stated that wars not only sow death and destruction, but also lead to impoverishment and harm the world.

Thus, Leo XIV maintains his main public messages on peace and international conflicts, but adapts the way he delivers them to his recovery. Instead of traveling, the Pope chose a written message, and his presence in the Vatican is gradually being restored.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, ansa.it