US considering Viktor Orban for UN Secretary-General

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering supporting former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for UN Secretary-General. The idea has been discussed with representatives of Russia and China, who, according to a publication by the “Wall Street Journal“, cited by the Italian agency ANSA and BTA, have positively accepted the possibility of the three countries backing a common candidate.

According to the publication, US officials presented the proposal during talks in Moscow and Beijing. Orban was open to the possibility, but made it clear that he would not participate in the race without a concrete prospect of success.

Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance are ready to officially support his candidacy. A possible announcement from Washington is expected after the US elections in early November, the American publication states.

Support in the Security Council

A White House representative said that Orbán can count on the support of eight countries in the 15-member UN Security Council. According to the same representative, the support may reach 10 votes.

However, this would not guarantee the election. The US, Russia, China, France and Britain are the permanent members of the Security Council and have the right of veto. According to the publication, Paris and London may oppose Orbán's candidacy, which would make it difficult to reach an agreement.

The election requires a recommendation from the Security Council, after which the candidate must be appointed by the UN General Assembly. The current Secretary-General, António Guterres, has a term of office until December 31, 2026, and the process for his successor is already underway.

Orbán has not yet been officially nominated

Viktor Orbán is not among the officially presented candidates in the list published by the UN. The nominees include diplomats and former heads of state from Latin America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East, and the consideration of the candidacies by the Security Council is ongoing.

Thus, the proposal for Orbán remains a political initiative for which no official nomination has been announced or support guaranteed. The next key step would be Washington's public decision on whether to support his candidacy.

Sources: bta.bg, wsj.com, euronews.com