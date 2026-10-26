Five people, including a child, died in strikes in Gaza

Five people, including a 7-year-old girl, were killed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, witnesses reported, quoted by Agence France-Presse. A total of 13 people were killed and nearly 60 were injured in airstrikes and shelling in the past 24 hours, according to the local Civil Defense.

Three of the victims were evacuated after an airstrike on a refugee camp in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis. "We evacuated three victims after an Israeli airstrike hit a refugee camp in the Al-Mawasi area, west of the city of Khan Yunis," Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Bassal said.

The Gaza Education Ministry said a 7-year-old girl was among the dead. The Civil Defense operates under the control of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.

Three dead admitted to Nasser Hospital

Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis confirmed that it had received the bodies of three people. Several wounded people, including a woman and a child, were also admitted to the hospital.

The Civil Defense also reported a fourth death in an airstrike that hit a refugee tent near Khan Yunis.

Fifth victim registered in Gaza City

The fifth victim was registered by the “Ash Shifa“ hospital in Gaza City. According to the report, the man died in an Israeli drone strike on a group of civilians in the Rimal neighborhood.

The Israel Defense Forces said they were not aware of an operation that Israeli soldiers were conducting in the area. The IDF did not comment on the deaths of the last two victims.

Sources: bta.bg