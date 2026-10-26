Europe needs Russian gas to get through the winter, said Kirill Dmitriev, special representative of the Russian president for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Dmitriev published his position on the social network X, calling on European officials to admit what he believes are mistakes in energy policy.

Prices exceeded 97 euros per megawatt-hour

„As gas prices in Europe break historical records, European bureaucrats must correct their mistakes and admit that Europe needs Russian gas to survive. Repentance should replace the thinking of former US President Joe Biden“, Dmitriev wrote.

The statement is a comment on a Bloomberg report, according to which natural gas prices in Europe have exceeded 97 euros per megawatt-hour. This is their highest level since 2022.

The price increase occurs against the backdrop of concerns about the stability of supplies in the winter and growing risks associated with a possible expansion of the conflict in the Middle East. The data and assessments are presented in the report cited by Focus.

Moscow insists on restoring dialogue

According to the Russian side, political decisions of recent years have led to an artificial deficit in the European gas market. They claim that reopening the dialogue on Russian supplies is the only alternative for permanently limiting the price jump.

This is a political assessment of the Russian side, not a decision announced by the European institutions. The published information does not indicate a change in the current policy of the European Union towards Russian gas.

Sources: focus-news.net