Ukraine has the cheapest food in Europe, Switzerland has the most expensive

Ukraine is the European country with the lowest food prices – 52.2% of the average for the European Union. At the other end of the ranking is Switzerland, where the index reaches 189.2, or 89.2% above the EU average. The comparison is made based on Numbeo data for mid-2026, with the average for the European Union being assumed to be 100 points.

Moldova is after Ukraine with an index of 57.2. Within the EU, food products are most affordable in Romania – 66.7% of the average, followed by Poland with 70.8%.

Northern Europe is among the most expensive

Iceland ranks second in the overall European ranking with an index of 183.6. It is followed by Norway with 154.4, Luxembourg with 134.9 and Denmark with 128.4. Finland - 119.7 and Sweden - 116.6 are also above the EU average.

Among the five largest European economies, France has the highest food prices - 27.5% above the EU average. Spain is the only country in this group below the average with an index of 89.7. The United Kingdom is at 111.9, Germany - 111.6 and Italy - 116.6. at 110.2.

Among the more expensive countries are also Austria with 124.5, Ireland with 122, Belgium with 117.6 and the Netherlands with 116.4.

Lower prices do not automatically mean more affordable food

Price differences alone do not indicate how easily households can afford the products they need. In Romania, where groceries are the cheapest in the EU, households spend 23.1% of their budget on food and non-alcoholic drinks. In Bulgaria, this share also exceeds 20%.

“Lower prices do not necessarily mean greater accessibility“, says Prof. Jeremias Mate Balog from Corvinus University.

According to Eurostat data, on average for the EU, food and non-alcoholic beverages account for 13.6% of household spending, while housing and utilities account for 23.6%.

The price in the store includes not only the value of the product itself. It also includes costs for labor, energy, rent, transport and taxes, which are usually higher in richer countries. Therefore, a cheaper consumer basket does not necessarily mean higher purchasing power.

Sources: news.bg, euronews.com