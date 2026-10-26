EU considers new restrictions on imports from China

The European Union is considering new restrictions on imports of goods from China, which could be proposed in the first quarter of 2027. The potential measures will affect the chemical industry, furniture production and machinery, Bloomberg reports, citing informed sources.

Two main options are being considered - introducing specific import quotas or imposing additional duties if a certain limit on supplies is exceeded. There is currently no final decision on the scope and method of applying the restrictions.

The hybrid car model

The European Commission is discussing the possibility of using an approach similar to that used with Chinese hybrid cars. In early October 2026, the EU and China reached an agreement to limit their imports to 350,000 cars per year.

According to Bloomberg, this mechanism could serve as a model for other sectors. In it, the quantity of supplies is limited in advance, instead of immediately introducing a single ban or general duty on all imports.

The deficit with China reaches 360 billion euros

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EU's trade deficit with China has reached 360 billion euros per year. This is equivalent to almost 1 billion euros per day and, according to her, requires urgent correction.

It is the growing imbalance that is cited as the main reason for discussing new protectionist instruments. If approved, the quotas or additional duties would affect companies that import Chinese products in the specified sectors, as well as manufacturers that rely on these supplies.

The European Commission is expected to present specific proposals in early 2027. Until then, the restrictions remain under discussion, and the final parameters - including which goods will be covered and what the limits will be - have not been announced.

Sources: focus-news.net, news.bloomberglaw.com