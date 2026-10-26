France is building a nuclear shield for Europe against Russia

France is expanding its role in Europe's nuclear defense as doubts about the reliability of American security guarantees grow. Ten European countries are already joining forces with Paris in a new deterrence strategy, The Wall Street Journal reports. They include Britain, Germany and Poland.

The initiative is linked to French President Emmanuel Macron, who defines it as a “forward deterrence“ strategy. The goal is for Europe to reduce its dependence on the American nuclear umbrella and at the same time complicate Russian calculations of a possible split between European countries and the United States.

French fighter jets and new infrastructure

The plan envisages French “Rafale“ fighter jets, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, to be temporarily deployed at key locations in different parts of Europe. According to the French concept, such actions can be taken during exercises, signaling or crisis. However, the decision to use nuclear weapons remains entirely within the powers of the French president.

The construction of additional infrastructure, modern communication networks and early warning systems for missile and other threats is also planned. Partner countries should expand the exchange of intelligence information and coordination in air and missile defense. Thus, the French initiative is presented as a broader framework for European security, and not just a matter of deploying aircraft.

Not all countries support the project

Support for the initiative is not unanimous. The Baltic states have not yet joined, and Italy has officially refused to participate in the new military framework, the publication cited by “Focus“ points out. This shows that there continues to be a different view among European governments about the role of the French nuclear arsenal and the way in which it should be combined with NATO guarantees.

The European Parliament defines “forward deterrence“ as part of the most significant change in Europe's nuclear architecture since the end of the Cold War. The initiative is related to the attempts of European countries to strengthen their own deterrence capabilities without formally giving up the existing role of NATO and US forces.

Sources: focus-news.net