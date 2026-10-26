Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Szybiga reacted ironically to reports that the US is exploring the possibility of supporting former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as UN Secretary-General.

In a post on the social network X, Szybiga expressed skepticism about Orban's possible appointment and said that he would bring to the international organization the approach he uses in the European Union.

„If appointed UN Secretary-General, he will use his masterful veto and blackmail skills, which he has honed for years, thwarting important EU decisions“, Szybiga wrote.

The Ukrainian minister recalled the incident from the EU summit in December 2023. Then Orban was invited to leave the room “for coffee“, while the other leaders discussed the start of negotiations for Ukraine's accession to the European Union. The decision was adopted without Budapest's blocking vote.

No nomination confirmed

“We can share with the rest of the world our great experience of inviting him for coffee at the right moment“, added Szibiga ironically.

The reason for his reaction was a publication by The Wall Street Journal, according to which the US administration is considering the possibility of supporting Orban for the post, also counting on possible agreement from China and Russia.

The information does not mean that Orban has been officially nominated or that a procedure has been started for his selection. This is a discussed possibility, the implementation of which would require support from key countries.

Investigative journalists and Hungarian analyst Szabolcs Pani claim that the idea is also being discussed as a possible way for the former prime minister to receive diplomatic immunity from possible prosecution in Hungary. This claim has not been presented as an official decision or confirmed position of the US administration.

Sources: focus-news.net