Serbia has no intention of introducing sanctions against Russia, despite pressure from the European Union. This was stated by Prof. Jovo Bakić, a representative and MP from the winner of the early parliamentary elections “Student List“, in an interview with RT Balkan.

“Student List“ won the vote on October 25 with almost 53% of the vote. After the results were announced, former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić admitted the defeat of his party.

Bakić: Sanctions will harm Serbia

Bakić said that the sanctions will not significantly change Russia's behavior, but will have a negative effect on Serbia. "Sanctions from such a small country as Serbia will not change anything for Russia, but symbolically they will be very bad," he said.

According to him, Belgrade is also facing pressure to limit its dependence on Russian energy supplies. However, the representative of the "Student List" stressed that the priority of the new government will be national interests.

"We are not here to please foreigners, but to work in our national interests."

Bakić pointed out that the formation has qualified energy experts who will take over the management of the sector. The statement did not specify specific deadlines or measures for future energy policy.

Victory after almost two years of protests

The electoral success of the "Student List" comes after almost two years of student protests against corruption and authoritarianism in Serbia. The movement gained widespread public support after the collapse of a train shed at a Novi Sad station in 2024, killing 16 people.

After the defeat, Vučić said that he believed the future government could impose sanctions against Russia by spring. Representatives of the “Student List“ expressed the opposite position, rejecting such a course and placing energy security and national interests at the center of the future government.

Sources: focus-news.net