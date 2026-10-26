Trump says Brazil election 'rigged'

US President Donald Trump has said, without providing evidence, that Brazil's presidential election appears to be rigged. The vote was won by leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and Trump's comments came a day after the results were announced.

“I'm not taking sides, but it looks like this is another rigged election“, Trump told reporters. He added that the election results should be indisputable, and what he saw seemed “very suspicious” to him. The US president did not provide specific data or evidence for his claim.

Flavio Bolsonaro refuses to concede defeat

The defeated right-wing Brazilian senator Flavio Bolsonaro has refused to concede defeat. He is the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who was a close ally of Trump during his administration.

The result puts Lula da Silva at the head of the country, while his rival disputes the outcome of the vote. The published information did not indicate specific actions taken by Flavio Bolsonaro after his refusal to admit defeat.

Washington supports right-wing forces in the region

The US president's administration has welcomed a series of electoral victories by right-wing political forces in other Latin American countries in recent months. Against this backdrop, Trump's statement on the Brazilian vote contrasts with the positions of a number of international leaders who congratulated Lula da Silva on his victory.

Sources: bta.bg