Zelensky extends martial law and mobilization until January

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees extending martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days. The new term begins on October 31, 2026, and both regimes will remain in force until January 29, 2027.

The decree on martial law is No. 1060/2026, and the one on general mobilization – No. 1061/2026. Martial law will last from 5:30 a.m. on October 31. The documents were signed on October 26 and come into force simultaneously with the laws by which the Ukrainian parliament approves the presidential decrees.

Verkhovna Rada approves extension

Earlier that day, the Verkhovna Rada voted to extend martial law and mobilization. The draft law on martial law was supported by 293 deputies. Both drafts were submitted by Volodymyr Zelensky.

The decrees cite the reason as Russia's continued large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. The mobilization document states that the measure aims to ensure the defense of the state and maintain the combat capability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other military formations.

„In order to ensure the defense of the state and maintain the combat capability of the Armed Forces“

Martial law and general mobilization have been in effect in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Since then, their term has been extended for 90-day periods. The new extension will maintain the current regime until the end of January 2027.

Sources: bta.bg, ukrinform.net, suspilne.media