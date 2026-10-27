Israel elects parliament: Netanyahu vs. Eisenkot

About 7.3 million Israelis are called to vote in the parliamentary elections that will determine the composition of the 120-seat Knesset and the future of Benjamin Netanyahu's government. At least 61 seats are needed for a majority, but recent polls do not give a guarantee to either the ruling right-wing and religious bloc or the opposition.

Netanyahu's main rival is former Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army Gadi Eisenkot, who heads the new centrist party “Yashar“. Netanyahu is running for a new term at the head of “Likud“ and relies on the support of the far-right formations of Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, as well as the ultra-Orthodox parties „Shas“ and „United Torah Judaism“.

A survey by Israel's Channel 12, conducted on October 23, assigned 23 seats to „Yashar“ and 21 to „Likud“. According to the same survey, the parties from the current ruling coalition would receive a total of 50 seats. Other studies show a different distribution of power, which leaves a decisive role for coalition negotiations after the vote.

Elections after wars and political crises

The vote is the first parliamentary election in Israel since the attack by „Hamas“ on October 7, 2023 and the subsequent war in the Gaza Strip. The campaign is also being conducted against the backdrop of military conflicts with Lebanon and Iran.

Among the leading topics are security, relations with the Palestinians and responsibility for the services' shortcomings before the attack. The debate over the exemption of ultra-Orthodox Jews from mandatory military service remains on the agenda. Opponents of exemptions insist that military duties be distributed more evenly, while religious parties defend the continuation of education in religious schools.

Judicial reform also continues to divide society. Attempts by the Netanyahu government to limit the powers of the Supreme Court sparked mass protests even before the war began. The prime minister remains on trial for corruption, denying the charges.

The vote will be followed by coalition talks

Israel uses a proportional representation system, in which the entire country is one electoral district. Party lists are voted on, and parties must pass a threshold of 3.25 percent to gain representation in the Knesset.

Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and most close at 10:00 p.m. local time. After the results are announced, the president will hold consultations with the parliamentary parties and assign the formation of a government to the political leader who has the best chance of securing a majority. The deadline for this is 28 days, with the possibility of an extension of another 14 days.

No party in Israeli history has won an absolute majority in the Knesset on its own. Therefore, the final answer on who will govern the country may be delayed until the negotiations between the parties are completed.

Sources: bgnes.bg