Israeli elections pose Netanyahu with a test of power

Israel is voting in a parliamentary election that has become a test of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rule. The vote comes after the attacks led by “Hamas“ on October 7, 2023, the subsequent military offensive in Gaza, the war with Iran and the country's deepening international isolation, “Reuters“ reports.

Netanyahu, who has led Israel for a total of 19 years, remains the most likely candidate to form a government. However, this does not automatically mean a return to stable rule. The Knesset has 120 seats, and a coalition is needed to form a cabinet. If neither camp can muster enough support, Netanyahu could remain caretaker prime minister until new elections are held next year.

A tight race between two political camps

Social polls show a tight race between the Likud party and its right-wing allies and the alliance led by Gadi Eisenkot. The former chief of staff has support among both right-wing and centrist voters.

Netanyahu has made his campaign centered on his role as a wartime leader and his alliance with US President Donald Trump. Trump openly supported the Israeli prime minister before the election. On Sunday, Netanyahu said the US president was ready to "end" of the Iranian threat, but on condition that he himself remains in power.

Eizenkot rejected this thesis and accused Netanyahu of “relying on a campaign based on fear-mongering, lies and threats“. He expressed confidence that Trump would work “in full cooperation with any leader elected by the people“.

Far-right parties may prove decisive

In trying to form a new cabinet, Netanyahu may again need the support of far-right leaders Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. The two are subject to sanctions by some Western countries, which accuse them of inciting violence against the Palestinians.

Ben-Gvir's party “Jewish Power“ reports an increase in support according to sociological surveys. This could increase its influence in negotiations for a future governing coalition.

Polling stations are open from 07:00 to 22:00. The vote is taking place against the backdrop of one of the most turbulent decades in Israel's history, marked by wars, trauma from attacks by “Hamas“ and deep disagreements over the direction of the right-wing government.

Sources: news.bg