Trump promises $1 million reward for election fraud tips

US President Donald Trump has promised a $1 million reward for anyone who reports information on election fraud that leads to an arrest and conviction. The promise was posted on Truth Social a week before the November 3 midterm elections, which will decide control of Congress.

“Anyone who reports election fraud in past elections or in the upcoming 2026 midterm elections will receive $1,000,000 upon the arrest and conviction of the fraudsters,“ Trump wrote. The wording ties the payment not only to a report, but also to subsequent actions by law enforcement and the courts.

The promise comes before a contested vote

The midterm elections will determine who will have a majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate. Republicans have a slim majority and, according to polls, face a tough race. Trump's approval rating remains low, and among the main concerns of voters are the cost of living and rising fuel prices.

The president's administration is increasing control over the election process and insisting that states provide data on registered voters. The White House presents these actions as necessary to strengthen public confidence in the elections. Critics, including political experts, representatives of election authorities from the Democratic Party and some Republicans, call them excessive federal intervention. Some election officials told Reuters they were bracing for possible federal intervention.

Trump and election fraud allegations

The new pledge is part of Trump's broader stance on election security. He has repeatedly made unsubstantiated allegations of fraud, including after the 2020 presidential election, which he refused to concede.

On January 6, 2021, his supporters stormed the Capitol building in Washington in an attempt to prevent Congress from ratifying the results of the vote. For the upcoming elections, it remains unclear how the payment of the promised reward will be organized and which institution will review the signals and confirm the right to payment.

Sources: news.bg, investing.com