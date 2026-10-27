Volodymyr Zelensky described the massive Russian attack on Ukraine as a “serious escalation“ of Russian operations against Ukrainian logistics. According to the Ukrainian president, Russia used 16 ballistic missiles and over 280 drones during the night.

The strike caused damage in Kiev, including on the South Bridge - a major transport artery over the Dnieper River. “It is tragic ” there are casualties and damage in Kiev, including on the South Bridge“, Zelensky said.

Strikes in 11 Ukrainian regions

The Ukrainian head of state announced that Kiev, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Odessa, Chernihiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Kherson and Chernivtsi regions were affected.

“This is a serious escalation of Russian operations against our logistics“, Zelensky wrote on the social platform “Ex“.

Details on the number of casualties and the amount of damage beyond the specified damage in Kiev are not presented in the statement.

Sources: bta.bg