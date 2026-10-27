Russia and the US may sign one or two more agreements on joint economic projects by the end of 2026. The agreements will be an addition to the agreement on the supply of Russian diesel fuel, reports the French newspaper Le Monde, citing representatives of the Russian-American business community.

The forecast is by Robert Agee, executive director of the American-Russian Chamber of Commerce in Moscow. He is participating in the Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Istanbul and expects economic relations between Moscow and Washington to deepen.

“By the end of the year, one or two more Russian-American projects will be signed in addition to the diesel fuel agreement,“ Agee said.

He said US sanctions against Russia have hurt US companies while creating opportunities for Chinese businesses. “The sanctions have harmed American companies while benefiting Chinese firms, and Trump has understood this“, said the chamber of commerce representative.

Moscow expects restoration of economic ties

Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special representative for investment and economic cooperation, also described the restoration of economic relations between Russia and the United States as inevitable.

“Economic cooperation with Russia is inevitable”, Dmitriev told Le Monde.

According to him, representatives of the Donald Trump administration are increasingly understanding the importance of economic relations with Moscow for American national interests. Dmitriev announced that on September 5 he had spoken with the US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

„Steve and Jared play a key role in the search for realistic compromises“, the Russian representative emphasized.

European companies also show interest

Moscow is counting on a gradual restoration of economic relations with European companies. According to Dmitriev, representatives of European business, including French companies, have already shown interest in the discussed Russian-American projects.

He pointed to European powers that advocate improving relations with Russia as possible political support for such cooperation. Among them, Dmitriev singled out the German party „Alternative for Germany“, whose representatives he intends to invite to Moscow in December. The visit is expected to be part of preparations for an economic forum scheduled for the second quarter of 2027.

Le Monde also reports that US representatives have discussed the possible resumption of the transit of Russian oil and natural gas to Europe through Ukrainian territory as part of future post-war economic cooperation.

The Ukrainian UNIAN agency reports that the US side has committed to purchasing nearly five million tons of Russian diesel fuel. According to the agency, during a meeting in Florida, Washington representatives informed the Ukrainian delegation of the agreement and demanded that Kiev stop strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Sources: news.bg, lemonde.fr