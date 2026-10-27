Israeli company suspected of spying on Starlink

Israeli ad technology company Discover-Tech is suspected of using mass targeting of online ads to users of the Starlink satellite internet service to determine their location and track their activity. This was reported by Reuters, citing six sources familiar with the investigation by cybersecurity specialists.

Researchers from TrendAI, a division of Trend Micro, have found that Discover-Tech is among the largest buyers of advertising space targeting Starlink users worldwide. The company has been a leading bidder for such ads in more than 100 countries, including countries where Starlink is banned or restricted.

Suspicious activity in conflict zones

In a report published on October 15, TrendAI described the activity under the codename Shadow-Earth-79, without naming Discover-Tech. However, six sources confirmed to Reuters that the Israeli company was behind the designation.

Shadow-Earth-79 was the largest buyer of ad space in Syria, Libya, Yemen and South Sudan, and was second in Afghanistan. Unusually high shares were also recorded in advertising auctions in Hungary, Israel, Egypt, Azerbaijan and Venezuela.

According to the researchers, such a pattern can hardly be explained by ordinary commercial interests, since the demand for Western advertising in countries under sanctions or in zones of armed conflict is limited. The report states that the activity is “more of a targeting and tracking infrastructure than a commercial advertising operation“.

Risk for users and military communications

The mechanism for automated bidding for advertising space allows participants to obtain information about devices and Internet users. By combining this data with other sources, identity, location and habits can be established, and in certain cases, targeted attacks with spyware can be prepared.

The risk is particularly serious in war zones. Starlink provides internet connectivity independent of local telecom operators and is used by the Ukrainian armed forces for frontline communications and drone operations. Tracking terminals could jeopardize both military communications and the people who rely on the service.

On October 15, Citizen Lab and ad security firm Confiant published separate investigations directly naming Discover-Tech as a participant in a large-scale surveillance operation. They said ads associated with the company also appeared on sensitive networks of media organizations, government agencies, and technology companies.

Ad platforms cut off access

Since the investigations were published, Google, Comcast, and others have removed Discover-Tech from their ad platforms. According to Reuters sources, a major US technology company and an international organization have launched internal reviews to see if their employees were subject to such surveillance.

SpaceX did not respond to requests for comment. Discover-Tech and its CEO also did not respond to questions sent over the past two weeks.

Sources: news.bg