Kremlin: Putin and Trump did not discuss Viktor Orban as UN chief

The issue of the possible nomination of former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as UN Secretary-General was not discussed in the last telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian head of state Dmitry Peskov to journalists.

„No, this issue was not raised during the last telephone conversation“, Peskov said. He added that if Orban's candidacy is put forward, it will be considered by Moscow.

The candidacy was linked to a WSJ publication

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal, citing its sources, reported that the US administration supports Viktor Orban for the post of Secretary-General of the United Nations. According to the publication, Washington has called on the former Hungarian prime minister to join the race.

Peskov's statement only confirms that the topic was not raised in the last conversation between Putin and Trump. It does not report an official nomination of Orban, nor a decision made by the Russian side to support his candidacy. Moscow will consider the issue if such a candidacy is submitted.

Sources: focus-news.net