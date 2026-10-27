Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine and diplomatic efforts to end it. The conversation was initiated by the two northern European leaders, with Ukraine informed in advance.

The main purpose was for Stubb and Støre to convey a message from Ukraine directly to Putin in connection with the planned peace talks in Abu Dhabi. The two participated as leaders of Finland and Norway, not as representatives of Europe. The phone call took place in Helsinki.

Stub: Direct talks needed to end the war

The Finnish president described the conversation as “direct and substantive“. “We are Russia's neighbors. The way the war ends will affect Finland and Norway, and more broadly, the whole of Europe. Direct talks are needed to end the war,“ Stubb said.

He and Støre stressed that the two countries would continue their long-term support for Ukraine. In their opinion, the war should end and diplomatic negotiations should continue. The Norwegian Prime Minister stated that the conflict is causing enormous human suffering and losses and stressed the importance of de-escalation.

What Putin said according to the Kremlin

According to information from the Kremlin, Putin assessed the situation on the battlefield and spoke about the “root causes of the conflict“. The Russian side also presented the position that the policy of NATO and the European Union contributes to the prolongation of the war.

“A just and long-term peace in Ukraine is possible only by taking into account Russia's interests“, the Russian president stated, according to the Kremlin. It also reported that Putin, Stubb and Støre agreed to maintain direct telephone contacts in the future.

This is the first telephone conversation between Putin and Stubb. The Russian president has not spoken to Støre by phone since March 2022.

What's next in Abu Dhabi

The conversation took place against the backdrop of preparations for new contacts between Ukraine, Russia and the United States. According to the announced plans in Abu Dhabi, the cessation of attacks on energy infrastructure and at sea, the restoration of full grain exports and subsequent prisoner exchanges may be discussed.

After the conversation with Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a separate conversation with Støre and Støre. Kiev was involved in the preparation of the telephone contact, but the Finnish presidency clarified that the two Nordic leaders did not speak on behalf of the entire European continent.

Sources: unian.net