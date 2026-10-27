Russia and Ukraine begin ceasefire near Oleshki

Russia and Ukraine have begun a local ceasefire around the occupied town of Oleshki in the Kherson region. A pause in hostilities came into effect at 3:00 a.m. Kyiv time, or 4:00 a.m. Moscow time, to allow for a humanitarian operation in the town.

The agreement calls for first delivering food, medicine and water, and then ensuring the evacuation of civilians who want to leave Oleshki. According to Reuters, the ceasefire is set to last until November 1.

“As the head of the Ukrainian negotiating team, I confirm that the Ukrainian side is fulfilling its commitments“, said Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubynets.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian forces had stopped shelling in the direction of Kherson to prepare for the humanitarian operation. The Ukrainian side also confirmed the beginning of the ceasefire in the designated areas around Oleshki.

The city is without basic supplies

Oleski is located on the east bank of the Dnieper, opposite the Ukrainian-controlled city of Kherson. Russian troops captured the town in the early days of a full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Before the war, about 24,000 people lived in Oleshki. According to American officials, a few thousand residents remain in the town. The humanitarian situation has worsened after months of food and medicine shortages. The town is largely without running water, electricity, gas and central heating, and road traffic is hampered by landmines and drone attacks.

Oleshki was also badly hit by floods following the collapse of the Kakhovka dam in 2023. Some buildings were destroyed or burned down.

Conflicting claims before the ceasefire

On the eve of the agreed pause, the Russian Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of launching 18 artillery strikes on Oleshki and carrying out more than 120 drone attacks on the town and main roads in the area since October 19. Moscow said this had disrupted the delivery of food and medicine and blocked residents from leaving.

These figures have not been independently verified by Reuters. Ukraine has accused Russian forces of blocking humanitarian aid and obstructing evacuations.

According to the White House, the agreement was brokered by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. Pope Leo XIV also participated in the diplomatic efforts, calling for aid to be allowed in and for civilians to be safely evacuated.

The ceasefire is limited to Oleshki and surrounding areas needed for the humanitarian operation. Fighting in other parts of Ukraine has not stopped. In Kiev, Russian missile strikes have caused casualties and injuries, local authorities said.

Sources: reuters.com, apnews.com, kyivindependent.com