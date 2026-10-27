Scandal in Europe over Putin talks: Italy demands unified position

The European Union must choose as soon as possible who will represent it on issues related to the war in Ukraine, and member states should not act independently. This was stated by sources in the office of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, quoted by ANSA.

Rome's position comes after telephone conversations between Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders have clarified that they spoke on behalf of their countries, not on behalf of Europe.

Meloni's office said that these talks show the need to designate through a consensus process “one or more individuals with a clear mandate to speak on behalf of Europe“. According to the Italian government, this is necessary to best protect the interests and security of the European Union.

Meloni expressed respect for Stubb and Støre

The Italian cabinet stressed that Giorgia Meloni has “great respect“ for Stubb and Støre. The Finnish president and the Norwegian prime minister lead countries that border Russia and have consistently supported Ukraine.

However, Rome said that the negotiations would not wait. “Europe cannot afford to lose any more ground. "She must decide who represents her and she must do it quickly," said sources in the Italian prime minister's office. They also warned against fragmented formats that change from week to week and could lead to a gradual weakening of European influence in the negotiation process.

Five candidates for European negotiator

According to a publication in the British newspaper „Daily Telegraph“, quoted by ANSA, Giorgia Meloni is among five candidates being considered for the role of negotiator on behalf of the European Union with Russia in talks to end the war in Ukraine.

The list also includes Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Czech President Petr Pavel, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. The details of the candidates are presented as information from the “Daily Telegraph“, and not as an official decision of the European Union.

It has not yet been announced who will receive the mandate to speak on behalf of the EU. The Italian government insists that the decision be taken by consensus and without further delay.

Sources: bta.bg, videoembed.ansa.it, ansa.it