Sibiga reveals scale of aid from Northern Europe to Ukraine: nearly $50 billion

Finland, Norway, Denmark, Iceland and Sweden have provided Ukraine with aid worth about $50 billion since February 2022. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga at a joint press conference with the Foreign Ministers of Finland and Norway, Elina Valtonen and Espen Barth Eide, in Helsinki.

“Putin has not demonstrated a real willingness to end the war. That is why it is extremely important to strengthen Ukraine“, Sibiga said. According to him, the five Northern European countries are demonstrating leadership in supporting Kiev.

Focus on drones and air defense

Sybiga emphasized that Ukraine is not just a recipient of aid, but a partner that contributes to the common security of Europe and the transatlantic community.

Ukraine has signed agreements with Finland and Norway in the field of unmanned systems. “Now we need to turn these agreements into joint production. Ukrainian experience and Northern European technologies can strengthen our entire continent“, said the Ukrainian minister.

He also emphasized the need for additional air defense assets, including new interceptors for PAC systems. Sibiga called on partners to continue their contributions to the PURL initiative.

The FREYJA project and pressure on Russia

According to Sibiga, Ukraine has fulfilled its part of the joint FREYJA project, aimed at developing European capabilities to counter ballistic missiles. “Now it is the turn of our allies. Today we discussed how to accelerate this process“, he said.

The meeting also discussed further steps to increase pressure on Russia, including new sanctions against the Russian military machine. Sibiga said more could be done to counter Russia's "shadow fleet," identifying northern European countries as key players because of their geographic location.

Separately, Norway announced the allocation of 500 million Norwegian kroner, or almost $54 million, in energy support to Ukraine before winter. The funds will be made available in November and December for the repair and restoration of critical energy infrastructure.

Sources: ukrinform.ua