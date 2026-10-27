Ukraine requests meeting with Putin

A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin is necessary to discuss the most sensitive issues in the peace process. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Szybiga at a joint press conference in Helsinki with the Foreign Ministers of Finland and Norway Elina Valtonen and Espen Barth Eide, Ukrinform reported.

Szybiga commented on the expectations for the upcoming trilateral meeting of the negotiating teams of Ukraine, the United States and Russia. According to him, the talks could focus on security issues, but the current format is not sufficient to address the most sensitive issues.

“In my opinion, the level of this group, with all due respect to the participants, is not sufficient to discuss the most sensitive issues. That is why a meeting at the level of Zelensky and Putin is necessary“, said Szybiga.

The Ukrainian minister noted that the negotiating teams had already met several times, but often returned to the same issues. He described the upcoming talks as an opportunity to create a new dynamic in the diplomatic process.

Kiev's proposals

Szybiga said that Ukraine has specific proposals, including for a partial ceasefire. As other important topics, he pointed out the situation in the Black Sea and the protection of the Ukrainian energy system, which, according to him, is subject to daily Russian attacks before the winter.

The minister recalled that at an earlier stage of the negotiation process, three groups were created. According to him, it is about restoring the talks in this format.

The meeting of the teams is planned for November

„Earlier, three groups were already created within the framework of the negotiation process. Now it is about restoring our negotiations in this format. And this is really important“, said Szybiga.

In a publication dated October 23, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine, the United States and Russia have agreed to hold a trilateral meeting at the level of negotiating teams in the first half of November. The Ukrainian president said that Kiev is ready for talks any day, but their holding depends on Russia's position.

Thus, Szybiga's proposal for a meeting between the leaders is set as the next stage after the talks at the technical level. A specific date for the meeting between Zelensky and Putin has not been specified.

Sources: ukrinform.ua