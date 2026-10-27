Peace for Ukraine cannot be decided without Europe, Zelensky said

Europe must participate in all decisions related to the end of the war in Ukraine, said President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to him, Kiev expects a trilateral format with representatives of Ukraine, the United States and Russia in November, but insists that European countries not be left out of the process.

„For November, we expect a trilateral format - Ukrainian, American and Russian representatives. It is important that Europe also participates in all diplomatic actions“, Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president emphasized that Kiev's position is for European countries to be full participants in the negotiation process. According to him, none of them should be excluded from the decisions that will determine the conditions for ending the war and security on the continent.

Kiev is preparing new contacts with European countries

Zelensky announced that in the coming weeks Ukraine is planning new talks with influential European countries. In parallel, Kiev will continue coordination with the US and other partners to organize diplomatic meetings.

He linked diplomatic efforts to the need to protect human lives and accelerate the path to peace. “We must protect life, we must bring peace closer. There is no peace without pressure. Peace without force does not come“, said the Ukrainian president.

His statement comes against the backdrop of expectations for talks between Ukrainian, American and Russian representatives in November. Zelensky's words make it clear that Kiev does not accept that future decisions on the war will be made without the participation of Europe.

Sibikha insists on a meeting between Zelensky and Putin

In the same context, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibikha said that a meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin is necessary to discuss the most sensitive issues of the peace settlement.

Sibikha made his statement at a joint press conference with the foreign ministers of Finland, Elina Valtonen, and Norway, Espen Barth Eide, in Helsinki.

Sources: ukrinform.ua