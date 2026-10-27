Black Sea shipping risk: France takes urgent measures

France has temporarily deployed a maritime patrol aircraft to Romania to help monitor the western part of the Black Sea and protect critical infrastructure. The ATLANTIQUE 2 aircraft of the French Navy is based at the “Captain Aviator Constantin Cantacuzino“ air base near Mihail Kogalniceanu and will carry out missions until November 6.

The deployment was made at the request of Romania, following a series of attacks on cargo ships off the Romanian and Bulgarian coasts. According to data cited by Reuters, at least eight vessels have been affected in the past three weeks, and about 34 sailors have died or are missing.

“The aim is to identify dangers to shipping and increase the ability to protect critical infrastructure in Romania's exclusive economic zone“, the Romanian Ministry of National Defense said.

Surveillance and reconnaissance missions

The flights of the French aircraft are planned and coordinated with the support of the Romanian Naval Command and in cooperation with the Maritime Coordination Center. They are aimed at identifying risks to shipping and supporting actions to guarantee freedom of movement at sea.

The Romanian Ministry of National Defense indicates that the French mission complements the measures of the Romanian naval forces. These include increased patrols by ships, helicopters and unmanned systems, as well as constant information to shipping about dangerous areas and recommended routes.

Increased NATO presence

Earlier in October, Romanian F-16 fighter jets shot down two drones over the country's territorial waters. According to the Romanian Ministry of National Defense, the aircraft were of the latest generation and entered an area associated with increased danger to shipping in the western Black Sea.

NATO announced that it would send additional maritime patrol aircraft, radar systems and drones to the region. The French ATLANTIQUE 2 is the first additional capability specifically mentioned in the announcement, which will be used for surveillance and reconnaissance in the period from October 18 to November 6.

Sources: bta.bg, agerpres.ro