Thousands of people gathered outside the parliament in Lisbon demanding affordable housing, lower rents and accountability for police action against tent camps of housing activists. The demonstration took place as lawmakers debated the government's draft budget for 2027. Organizers said several thousand people took part in the rally, and police did not provide their own estimate.

The protesters chanted, sang and beat drums outside the parliament building. "We are fighting for the right to have a roof over our heads," Gabriel Pais, 30, who works in the entertainment sector, told The Associated Press. He said one-bedroom apartments in Lisbon often go for around 1,500 euros a month, while the country's minimum wage is 920 euros before taxes.

Police action in dispute

The rally followed police operations in Lisbon and Porto, which broke up tent camps set up to protest the housing crisis. According to Reuters, batons were used in the operations on Sunday, and the actions have prompted accusations of excessive force.

Portugal's watchdog IGAI has opened an investigation, and prosecutors are conducting a separate investigation into the conduct of officers. Police said 11 people were slightly injured, including three police officers. The organization Casa para Viver said 60 people were injured. The difference in the two estimates is unclear. Prime Minister Luís Montenegro defended the police actions, telling parliament that they were carried out in compliance with the principles of necessity, proportionality and adequacy.

Rents and prices that outpace incomes

The discontent is linked to the sharp increase in housing prices. According to data cited by the Associated Press, property prices in Portugal rose by almost 20% between the first quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026. Rents have increased by 68% since 2020.

According to Reuters, housing prices have more than doubled since 2017, and rents under new contracts have almost doubled. The pressure is strongest in Lisbon and Porto, where locals are increasingly finding it difficult to find housing close to work and their families. Protesters accuse the government of failing to keep up with housing and living costs.

Demands to the government

The protesters are demanding that the cabinet withdraw a bill they say would ease evictions and lift restrictions on new rentals. The measure passed its first vote, with the far-right party “Sega“ abstaining.

The government says it is taking action through tax breaks for new construction, restrictions on short-term rentals and a plan to build 145,000 homes. The cabinet acknowledges that the effects of these measures will not be immediate.

President António José Seguro has called a State Council meeting next week to discuss the protests and the housing crisis. Meanwhile, demonstrations continue to put pressure on the ruling center-right government.

Sources: apnews.com, aol.com, euronews.com