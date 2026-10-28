Streeting: NATO is ready to defend every inch of its territory

NATO is not seeking war with Russia, but must be prepared for a scenario in which Britain and the Alliance find themselves at war with Moscow. This was stated by British Defense Minister Wes Streeting at a press conference in Warsaw.

“Not because we want war – we have no conflict with the Russian people and we are not seeking war with Russia. NATO is a defensive alliance“, Streeting said. He emphasized that the Alliance is ready to defend “every inch“ of its territory.

According to him, better preparation of member states for a possible clash with Russia will reduce the likelihood of such a scenario occurring. “The more prepared we are to confront Russia and defend every inch of NATO territory, the less likely we are to find ourselves in such a situation“, said the British minister.

London and Warsaw strengthen military cooperation

The statement was made during Streeting's visit to Poland, where he and his Polish counterpart Wladyslaw Kosyniak-Kamisz signed a three-year plan for defense cooperation.

The document provides for joint work on land, sea, air, cybersecurity and the defense industry. Among the specific areas are the development of a new generation of air defense missiles, drone technologies and counter-drones, as well as strengthening cyber resilience.

Great Britain and Poland are also planning more active defense activities in the Baltic Sea. The two countries will continue to participate in major military exercises, including Steadfast Defender, Polish Dragon and Joint Warrior. A large-scale exercise is also planned in Poland in November, involving thousands of troops as part of the multinational force for Ukraine.

European allies identify Russia as main threat

On October 26, the defense ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom said that Russia poses the "most acute and long-term threat" to Euro-Atlantic security and stability.

Their joint statement cited the ongoing war against Ukraine, violations of allied airspace, sabotage and increasing hybrid attacks. The five countries announced that they would strengthen Europe's preparedness and defense capabilities within NATO.

On October 1, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the Alliance does not see an imminent military attack on its territory. However, he said that allies must be prepared for continued hostile actions by Russia and have the capabilities to defend "every inch" of NATO territory.

Sources: theguardian.com, euronews.com, unn.ua