IAEA: Iran not restoring destroyed nuclear sites

Iran has not attempted to repair or restore nuclear facilities damaged in US and Israeli strikes in 2025 and 2026, said the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi to the UN Security Council.

“Since June 2025, we have not identified any repair or reconstruction activity at any of the facilities damaged in the military attacks in 2025 and 2026“, Grossi said.

However, he stressed that the lack of data on restoration work does not replace physical access to the sites. He said IAEA inspectors must be given access to all nuclear facilities, including those that have been destroyed or seriously damaged.

IAEA cannot verify uranium stockpiles

The agency is unable to confirm the current status of Iran's stockpiles of 60% enriched uranium. The latest estimate is for 440.9 kilograms of the material. The enrichment level is close to that needed for nuclear weapons, which is around 90%.

“To date, the IAEA has not been able to verify that there has been no diversion of nuclear material subject to control,“ said Grossi. He said the agency did not have the necessary information and access to determine the location and condition of the material.

The IAEA also cannot verify whether Iran has suspended uranium enrichment and reprocessing activities. Inspectors left the country at the end of June 2025 due to security risks, and normal inspections have not yet resumed.

Tehran insists on peaceful nuclear program

Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes. According to the IAEA, however, there is still a lack of sufficient verifiable information about some of the nuclear materials and facilities.

Particular attention is being paid to a uranium enrichment site near Isfahan, which was announced by Iran immediately before the strikes in June 2025. According to Grossi, the country has not accepted the agency's subsequent repeated requests for access to it.

US President Donald Trump said that one of the main reasons the US launched military action against Iran on February 28, 2026, was to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon. Previously, Trump claimed that US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites in June 2025 had "erased" the country's nuclear program.

Security Council dispute

The meeting was called by Bahrain, Denmark, Latvia, France, the United Kingdom and the United States after the IAEA Board of Governors referred Iran to the Security Council for non-compliance with its obligations under the nuclear non-proliferation regime.

Russia and China opposed holding the meeting. Iran also rejected the procedure, saying it had no legal basis. Britain, France and the United States supported the consideration of the issue and insisted that Tehran restore full cooperation with the IAEA.

Grossi called on Iran to take gradual technical steps to allow the return of inspectors and the resumption of inspections. According to him, there can be no sustainable solution to the nuclear dispute without an independent verification by the agency.

Sources: bta.bg