In Belgrade! Aleksandar Vučić expects to return to power in two years

Alexander Vučić said that he expects his political formation to return to power in two years. He emphasized that he does not expect this to happen immediately, but he allowed an earlier return if the new rulers are weaker.

“I am not optimistic. We will not return to power tomorrow. It will be in two years, I believe. If the rulers are less incompetent, maybe we can do it earlier, but it takes time“, Vučić said in an interview, quoted by radio b92.

According to him, people will realize that they made a mistake when part of their work is threatened. Then, according to him, additional time will be needed to decide to support another political force.

Changes in the Serbian Progressive Party

Vučić announced that a “major reorganization“ is coming to the Serbian Progressive Party. He said that the formation will be open to cooperation with all who want to join a broader opposition front against the ruling party.

“We will be open to all other people who want to join us to form the broadest front against the corrupt government“, Vučić said.

He indicated that after preparing the changes, the party will convene its Main Committee. Among the planned actions are the election of new people to the highest leadership positions, changes in the organization and the return of members who, according to Vucic, were unnecessarily removed.

Call for calm

Vucic called on his supporters to remain calm and not respond to provocations. He warned that the period after the formation of the new government will be difficult.

According to him, the new rulers have not told the voters the truth and do not have a unified political formation. Vucic predicted that different political groups and clans could separate from the current government.

“Our job is to show people the scale of the fraud“, he said.

The statement comes after the parliamentary elections in Serbia, in which Vucic's formation lost the government and went into opposition. Vucic said that his political force will continue to work in the country and will begin preparations for its next battle for power.

Sources: focus-news.net, b92.net