Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing bloc is leading in the parliamentary elections but is falling short of a majority in the Knesset. With about half of the votes counted, the parties around the prime minister are expected to win 56 of the 120 seats, while the opposition camp led by former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot is expected to win 49 seats.

A parliamentary majority is needed to secure 61 seats. Arab parties are expected to win 15 seats and could be crucial in determining the next prime minister. The count is ongoing, and the final result could lead to weeks of coalition negotiations.

„Likud“ remains the largest party

Netanyahu's „Likud“ party is expected to be the largest political force with 27 seats. Eisenkot's centrist „Yashar“ is expected to receive 21 seats.

Early exit polls after the end of the vote showed a lead for the opposition. Subsequently, the trend changed and the prime minister's bloc began to increase its support.

In front of his supporters, Netanyahu called for the formation of a strong right-wing government and stated that „Likud“ had established itself as the largest party in Israel. He also said that the right-wing bloc had won a clear majority among Jewish voters.

“We should not form a government that relies on Arab, anti-Zionist parties“, said Benjamin Netanyahu.

The prime minister accused Arab parties of opposing the existence of Israel and supporting positions critical of the actions of the Israeli army. Netanyahu also said that the threat from Iran had not passed and that Israel and the United States must work together to counter it.

Eizenkot promises government change

Gadi Eisenkot told his supporters that Israelis had voted for change and promised to quickly form a government. To gain the necessary support, his camp would have to seek a partnership with Arab parties, but several opposition groups have already rejected such an option.

“Israeli citizens voted against Netanyahu continuing as prime minister of Israel“, Eisenkot said.

The vote is the first since the attack by “Hamas“ and other Palestinian armed groups on October 7, 2023, and the subsequent war in the Gaza Strip. The main political question is whether Netanyahu will remain in power or whether his opponents will be able to gather a majority for a new government.

The voter turnout reached 77.7% of the approximately 7.3 million eligible voters - the highest level in a parliamentary election in Israel since 1999. Over 70,000 Israelis have returned from abroad to exercise their right to vote.

In the previous parliamentary elections in late 2022, Netanyahu's coalition, which included far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties, won 64 seats.

Sources: bta.bg