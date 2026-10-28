Kosovo Serbs prepare treason charges against Vucic

The Serbian National Assembly of Kosovo and Metohija is preparing criminal charges against the former President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic and the Minister of Interior Ivica Dacic. The organization accuses them of treason because of Belgrade's policy towards Kosovo.

The indictment has not yet been filed. The organization states that as soon as the work on the document is completed, it will be handed over to the Prosecutor's Office for Combating Organized Crime in Belgrade. There is no evidence that the prosecutor's office has initiated proceedings or brought charges against Vučić and Dačić.

“As soon as the work on the indictment is completed, it will be handed over to the prosecutor's office for combating organized crime in Belgrade“, the organization's position states.

The authors of the initiative claim that in nearly 15 years of rule, Vučić and Dačić have abolished numerous state institutions in Kosovo. According to them, the political effect of these “anti-state, anti-Serbian and anti-constitutional steps“ is “almost equal to the bombing of Serbia in 1999“

Congratulations on the victory of the Student List

The announcement was made after the parliamentary elections in Serbia on October 25, won by the Student List. Aleksandar Vučić, who is now a former president, admitted the defeat of his coalition, and preliminary data from the Republican Election Commission indicate a convincing victory for the student movement.

The Serbian National Assembly of Kosovo and Metohija congratulated the Student List and stated that the result was achieved under “absolutely unequal conditions“. The organization also claims that the victory was strongly supported by the citizens of Serbia.

It has not yet been announced when exactly the preparation of the indictment will be completed. It has not been announced whether the Belgrade prosecutor's office will take action after its possible submission.

Sources: focus-news.net, rts.rs, apnews.com