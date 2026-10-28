Qatar offers Iran new plan to end war

Qatari mediators have presented Iran with a new draft agreement to end the war with the United States and Israel. Tehran is expected to respond by the end of the week, Reuters reports.

The draft includes a seven-day timetable aimed at addressing the concerns of both Iran and the United States. It lists daily steps to build trust that both sides must take. If an agreement is reached, implementation could begin as early as next week.

Several countries will act as guarantors of the eventual agreement. Details of the specific commitments by Tehran and Washington have not been disclosed.

Qatar and Pakistan mediate between the parties

Qatar and Pakistan are leading mediation efforts to end the conflict that began in February. The war has affected international shipping and oil supplies, and the fighting has spread to other parts of the Middle East.

The new project comes amid concerns that Israel could resume attacks on Iran before the country's elections. US President Donald Trump has also spoken of possible new strikes on Tehran.

Previous ceasefire collapses

Previous mediation efforts led to a temporary peace agreement in June, but it quickly collapsed. The new seven-day plan aims to introduce consistent confidence-building measures and ensure the participation of guarantor states.

At this stage, it is unclear whether Iran will accept the project and whether Washington and Israel will commit to its implementation. The next key moment is Tehran's expected response by the end of the week.

Sources: news.bg