Volodymyr Zelensky warned: A new redistribution of influence in the world is being prepared

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of a possible “redistribution of spheres of influence“ between Russia, the US and China before a possible meeting of Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. In an address broadcast on October 28, he said that Kiev does not want such a format to become a repeat of the Yalta Conference, Agence France-Presse reported.

“The topics that China, Russia and the US could discuss are not clearly defined at this stage. We really don't want this meeting to turn into a repeat of the Yalta Conference with a subsequent redistribution of spheres of influence," Zelensky said.

Upcoming meeting of Trump, Putin and Xi

Moscow has announced that a possible meeting between the Russian, American and Chinese presidents is being prepared in mid-November, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. If it takes place, it would be the first trilateral meeting between the leaders of the three countries. US President Donald Trump has already expressed support for the idea.

Zelensky said that Russia has the strongest interest in holding the meeting. "I think Russia wants this meeting to take place more than any other country," the Ukrainian president said. He called for Moscow not to be given a "new major diplomatic advantage."

The possible format has drawn comparisons to the Yalta Conference in February 1945, which brought together the leaders of the United States, Great Britain and the Soviet Union in Crimea. The meeting has been associated with the ordering of international relations after World War II and the division of Europe into two political camps.

Kiev puts Abu Dhabi before the APEC meeting

In parallel with the preparation of the possible meeting of Trump, Putin and Xi in November, contact is planned between Ukrainian, American and Russian representatives in Abu Dhabi. The aim is to resume diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine, which have been stalled since the beginning of the year.

“We would very much like our meeting in Abu Dhabi to take place before the one on the sidelines of APEC,“ Zelensky said. Kiev is seeking first a maritime ceasefire to ensure the security of grain exports, as well as an agreement to end attacks on energy infrastructure before winter.

Moscow, for its part, refuses to stop hostilities before a comprehensive ceasefire is reached. Russia has for years been pushing for a broader agreement with the United States on the security architecture in Europe, including an end to NATO expansion towards Russia's borders.

Sources: bta.bg, marketscreener.com