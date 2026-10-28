Patriot deliveries to Switzerland postponed

The delivery deadlines for the US Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Switzerland are being postponed, the head of the Swiss Federal Office for Defense Procurement, Urs Loehr, told Swiss Info.

According to him, Washington is giving priority to deliveries to Germany of the systems that were originally intended for Switzerland. Bern will receive back part of the advance payments made, but this does not resolve the issue of the order's implementation.

“The mandatory conditions under the agreement expire in February“, Loehr said. For this reason, the Swiss authorities have requested that their deadline be extended while talks with the United States continue.

The order is for five systems

Switzerland's initial order includes five Patriot missile systems. Loer warned that if it is cut, the question will arise whether the entire program remains relevant.

According to him, subsequent orders will be significantly more expensive. Therefore, the most profitable option is to negotiate directly with the manufacturer, rather than relying on additional agreements through other countries.

Bern is also looking for other systems

In 2026, Switzerland began negotiations to purchase air defense systems with France, Israel and South Korea. These talks are related to the need for the country to have additional capabilities while the delivery of Patriot is delayed.

Loer said that if the Swiss authorities want to achieve the goal of ensuring the country's defense capability by 2030, a second delivery of air defense systems will almost certainly be necessary.

He assessed the situation as particularly difficult for Switzerland, which, according to him, is forced to solve problems on its own that other countries are acting jointly on.

„The level of security awareness in Switzerland lags significantly behind European realities“, said Urs Loer.

Sources: focus-news.net, aol.com