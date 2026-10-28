Vucic: Student List Cabinet Will Be Anti-Serbian

Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the future government, which will be formed by the Student List, which won the early parliamentary elections on October 25, will be “anti-Serbian“. He described the cabinet as the worst possible option for Serbia so far.

In an interview with the Serbian private television “Informer“, Vucic said that among the people who will form the new government, there are no prepared and competent individuals. According to him, intellectuals such as former President Vojislav Kostunica and the late Prime Minister Zoran Djindjic, who are among the founders of the Democratic Opposition of Serbia, are also missing. The coalition was formed with the aim of removing Yugoslav leader Slobodan Milosevic from power on October 5, 2000.

“We are talking about a literally anti-Serbian government that will not only recognize that we are a genocidal nation and will undo everything we did at the UN General Assembly, but will also impose sanctions on Russia“, Vucic said.

These assessments are part of the political position of the leader of the Serbian Progressive Party. The Student List did not indicate in the information provided specific decisions to recognize Serbia as a “genocidal nation“ or to impose sanctions against Russia.

Vučić promised to return the party to power

The former president said that Serbia is facing a difficult period, but the Serbian Progressive Party will be able to return the country “to the right path“.

“We are ready to talk to all movements, to all people of good will, to all who understand the scale of this fraud“, Vučić said, referring to the Student List.

He defined the only solution for the Student List as being that it “remains and survives in the future“. In his statement, Vučić did not specify the specific composition of the future cabinet or a deadline for its formation.

Sources: bta.bg