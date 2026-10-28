Telephone diplomacy! Støre explained why he called Putin

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre defended his decision to speak with Vladimir Putin along with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. The three-way phone call on October 27 lasted about 90 minutes and took place before talks expected in November in Abu Dhabi between Ukrainian and Russian representatives.

Støre explained that the goal is for the Russian president to hear directly both the European and US positions on ending the war. „I don't think Putin will change his mind, but at least he hears our position very clearly. "I worry that some of these messages are not getting through to him when the Americans talk to him," the Norwegian prime minister said.

According to him, the conversation was focused on the future and on steps that could stop the war from continuing. "With Stubb, we focused on the future and on what needs to happen so that this war does not continue endlessly for months while people die," Støre said.

Proposals for de-escalation

Norway wants to discuss concrete measures to reduce tensions. These include an end to attacks on energy infrastructure in Russia and Ukraine, a halt to strikes on ships carrying Ukrainian grain for export, and an exchange of prisoners of war.

Støre said the issue of territory remained one of the most difficult in any peace talks. “Currently, Russia controls almost 20% of Ukrainian territory. Ukraine will never sign an agreement that recognizes that it has lost territory“, he said.

The Norwegian prime minister added that a separate question was whether Ukraine could accept the current front line as a reality and a starting point for negotiations. According to him, the security guarantees that Kiev would receive after a peace agreement would also be crucial.

Criticisms of the conversation

The telephone contact broke with the long-standing practice of Western European leaders to avoid direct talks with the Kremlin. The initiative was criticized by allies, including Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the conversation brought nothing new on the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, European countries are trying to secure a role in the future negotiation process.

Sources: news.bg, investing.com