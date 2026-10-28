Defense readiness! EU prepares expansion of fuel networks on the eastern flank

The European Union is preparing an expansion of fuel networks in the eastern part of Europe to improve supplies to the eastern flank. The measure is related to both defense readiness and the need to move troops and equipment faster in a crisis.

This was stated by the European Commissioner for Defense, Andrews Kubilius, at a joint press conference with the European Commissioner for Energy, Dan Jørgensen.

“Fuel supplies are crucial for defense readiness“, said Kubilius. According to him, European defense will not be possible in the coming years without fossil fuels, although the EU will continue to work on the energy transition.

Fuels are needed for rapid troop movement

Cubilius pointed out that planning must take into account fuel consumption in a military crisis. According to NATO estimates, 100,000 troops may need to be moved in the first 10 days. Such an operation would be associated with significant fuel consumption and would require reliable supplies along the main routes to the eastern flank.

“We must be able to produce more fuels, without forgetting the energy transition“, said the European Commissioner. He added that the issues of fuel production, storage and transport are part of the future European legislation on military mobility.

The expansion of transmission networks is presented as part of the wider need for Europe to have infrastructure that can serve both the civilian market and defense needs. In a military crisis, access to fuel would be necessary not only for military equipment, but also for transport operations related to the movement of troops and equipment.

European refining capacity is decreasing

European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jørgensen also pointed to a long-term problem with fuel production in Europe. According to him, almost a quarter of European refineries have been closed in the past 20 years, and capacity has decreased by about 10 percent.

Jørgensen warned that the upcoming winter will not be easy for citizens and the economy. He expects the global diesel market to remain difficult next year, with prices staying high.

Thus, fuel infrastructure plans are placed in the context of both security and energy costs. The EU will have to reconcile the need for more reliable supplies for the eastern flank with the limited production capacity of European refineries and the ongoing transition to cleaner energy.

Sources: bta.bg