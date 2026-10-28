Scandal in Ukraine: Kravchenko claims that people were sent to Austria to carry out violent actions against him

Former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko claims that a group was sent to Austria to carry out violent actions against him. He links the alleged operation to the heads of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP), and points to the Office of the President as a possible source of the orders.

Kravchenko made his statement in connection with the detention in Austria of two active servicemen of the Ukrainian military intelligence, who he claims are part of the "Artan" unit. According to him, their commander Viktor Torkotyuk was also in Austria. Kravchenko also states that one of the detainees previously worked in the NABU external surveillance unit.

„I received information that illegal violent actions were being prepared against me“, Kravchenko states.

He claims that in September he was informed about the sending of the group and that at that time he was told that this was requested by the heads of NABU and SAP. Kravchenko specifies that he does not have reliable information about who specifically gave the alleged criminal order. According to him, Torkotyuk was promised a position in exchange for the actions.

Kravchenko connects the case with Monaco

The former prosecutor general draws a parallel between the events in Austria and a similar case that occurred in Monaco in the summer. He points out that an investigation is underway in Austria against four people, including two representatives of „Ukrainska Pravda“. Kravchenko mentions journalist Mykhailo Tkach, who, according to him, was in Monaco before an incident involving Ukrainian military intelligence officers, and later in Vienna when the servicemen were detained.

Kravchenko does not publicly present evidence for his claims. He himself states that the legal assessment of the circumstances, the connections between the participants, and the nature of the actions is within the competence of European law enforcement agencies.

NABU and SAP reject the accusations

NABU rejected the allegations of the bureau's and SAP's involvement in any actions against Kravchenko. In a statement to Ukrinform, the institution stated that his words were an attempt to secure protection in the country he is in.

“The allegations of NABU and SAP involvement do not correspond to reality“, the bureau stated.

The case is developing against the backdrop of Operation “Cartagena“, announced by NABU and SAP on September 4. According to the anti-corruption authorities, an alleged criminal organization was then uncovered that systematically received bribes from fraudulent call centers and laundered funds.

Kravchenko denied being involved in covering up illegal call centers, resigned as Prosecutor General on September 7, and was dismissed from his position on September 15. After the end of his overseas assignment, he did not return to Ukraine, and later submitted an application to leave the prosecutor's office. The investigation in Austria and checks on individual allegations continue.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, hromadske.ua, pravda.com.ua