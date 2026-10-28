FT: Zelensky makes unexpected concession to Russia in peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has for the first time allowed Russia to receive security guarantees as part of a possible peace agreement. However, he emphasizes that issues related to Ukraine's security must first be resolved, and only then can Moscow's demands be discussed. The change in position is reported by the Financial Times, quoted by UNIAN.

„First, we must resolve the issue of this war, and then seek answers to the questions that Russia raises, based on its own ideas and expectations in the security sphere“, Zelensky told journalists. According to him, Moscow sees the guarantees for itself not only as a promise that Ukraine will not strike at Russian territory, but as a broader change in the security system in Europe and the world.

Europe must be involved

The Ukrainian president insists that Europe be included in any talks on the post-war settlement. “We can discuss conceptual issues with the Russians through the mediation of the Americans. But if we move to a format of security guarantees and an agreement is reached that these guarantees require the participation of Europe, Europe must be included in these discussions“, he says.

So far, Kiev and its Western allies have rejected Russia's demands for guarantees from NATO and for a large-scale review of the European security architecture. These proposals were seen as Moscow's attempt to restore its influence over neighboring countries and limit their sovereign choices.

Concerns over US-Russia rapprochement

According to the Financial Times, the change in Kiev's tone is linked to growing concerns that Washington and Moscow are deepening their contacts. US officials are discussing with Russia possible economic deals that could be implemented after the end of the war.

Among the ideas being considered are joint ventures between US and Russian oil companies, the restoration of the use of Russian airspace by US airlines and the renewal of cooperation in the production and supply of titanium. The possibility of US companies participating in a plan to restore Russian oil sales to Europe via the Druzhba pipeline was also discussed.

Kiev's concerns have intensified since relations with the US deteriorated in October. Ukrainian officials have reported delays in the delivery of key air defense missiles, a temporary halt to intelligence sharing about upcoming missile strikes, and restrictions on the Starlink satellite system.

According to the Financial Times, intelligence sharing and access to Starlink were later restored. However, the events have heightened concerns in Kiev that US support could be limited or completely cut off.

Sources: unian.net